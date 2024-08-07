India urges BIMSTEC nations to speed up talks on Free Trade Agreement

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that BIMSTEC members should re-examine the priorities of member nations with regard to trade negotiations so that the delayed Free Trade Agreement can be finalised.

Addressing the inaugural edition of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Business Summit here, he said that there is a need to reassess the reasons behind the delay in the BIMSTEC Free Trade Agreement.

Members need to come up with a set of cogent recommendations that are acceptable to all seven countries, the Minister added.

He called for the Trade Negotiating Committee and the business community to consider a preferential trade agreement to begin with to foster intra-regional trade and investment and enhance regional competitiveness.

The minister called upon the members to introspect on the current trading relations noting that trade among the BIMSTEC countries is small. There’s a long way to go before we can achieve its full potential, he said.

The Union Minister called for deeper integration amongst the member nations to provide honest feedback and help strengthen trade facilitation and cross-border movement of goods.

He further stated that there should be a focus on reducing trade deficits, strengthening of trade facilitation measures to strengthen partnership in e-commerce, digital public infrastructure and better integration of customs borders with the aid of technology.

The minister also noted that there is a need for computerisation of border controls, faster clearances of the import-export online application processes which will help in Ease of Doing Business.

He further stated that there should be a focus on strengthening supply chains, removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers, strengthening of trade facilitation measures by adopting international norms and seamless transport connectivity, essential to unleashing the full potential of trade and investment cooperation among the BIMSTEC Member States.

He expressed hope in greater integration of startups and entrepreneurs of the seven member countries to provide assistance in investment, trade and tourism. He also urged the member nations to encourage technology and foster agricultural cooperation to secure food security, healthcare and human resource development among each other.

The minister also said that the member states have a thriving blue economy or demand for ocean products and there was a need to enhance livelihoods and job creation while preserving marine and coastal ecosystems. The regional value chains can add to agricultural and mineral produce to become a developed region, he added.

Speaking on the situation in Bangladesh, the minister expressed deep concern over the developments and wished for a bright future and a smooth transition of governance for the nation. In conclusion, he quoted poet Rabindranath Tagore, “If I can’t make it through one door, I will go through another or I will make a door”, urging the BIMSTEC countries to collaborate with India’s business community to create new alternatives for a prosperous region.

BIMSTEC, or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is a grouping of countries in South Asia and South-east Asia – Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

The Ministry of External Affairs is hosting the first BIMSTEC Business Summit in association with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) from August 6 to 8.