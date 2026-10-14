India vs WI: Laptops, bags barred at Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: Fans heading to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal for the India-West Indies T20 match on Wednesday, October 14, will have nowhere to leave their belongings, with the Malkajgiri police saying there is no cloakroom facility at the venue.

Spectators have been told not to carry prohibited items, which include cameras, earphones, cigarettes, weapons, alcohol, eatables, bags, laptops, helmets, firecrackers and drugs. Other restricted items are also barred from entry.

The police urged fans to follow the guidelines and cooperate with personnel deployed at the stadium, stressing that public safety is their top priority.

Security for the fourth T20 of the series will be tight. Around 2,200 police personnel from several wings will be deployed for the match, which begins at 7 pm, with about 40,000 spectators expected.

Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B Sumathi said security would be strengthened at entry and exit gates, player areas, dugouts and restricted zones. Four watch teams in civil dress will keep surveillance inside the stadium.

Police have also approached the state road transport corporation (RTC) and Metro Rail authorities to extend operating hours and add services for fans, subject to operational feasibility.