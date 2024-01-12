Indian Americans Forum’s Meet & Greet event held in Hyderabad

In the recently concluded elections in Telangana, IAF endorsed 75 Congress candidates.

Indian Americans Forum's Meet & Greet program held in Hyderabad
The Indian Americans Forum (IAF), a non-profit organization representing Indians in America, has conducted a Meet and Greet program in Hyderabad.

In the meeting, Telangana Minister of Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy was the chief guest. Telangana MLAs Hanumandla Yashaswini Reddy, Thota Lakshmikanth Rao, Tammannagari Rammohan Reddy, Jatoth Ram Chander Nayak, Vakiti Srihari, and Siasat’s Asghar Ali Khan were also present.

During the meeting, the opening remarks and introduction were delivered by Dr. Mohammed Jameel, president of the Indian Americans Forum. He highlighted that IAF is an organization unlike other NRI groups involved in public opinion programs and has conducted numerous sessions to build opinions in India.

In the recently concluded elections in Telangana, IAF endorsed 75 Congress candidates. The organization aims to continue its activism in the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking on this occasion, applauded IAF for its selfless services and support of the Congress party.

