Indian cricketers meet Dubai Crown Prince, present team jersey

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, currently on a two-day official visit to India, met with leading Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav, alongside International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai. During the interaction, Rohit Sharma presented Sheikh Hamdan with a Team India jersey, featuring the number 11—a symbolic gesture marking the occasion.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram to share photos from the gathering. His caption, written in Hindi, read, “Team India Ke Saath Ek Yaadgaar Mulakaat”, which translates to “A memorable meeting with Team India.”

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also shared his thoughts on X, saying, “Delighted to help connect cricket with visionary leadership in Mumbai, where it was a true honour to meet His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum alongside cricket icons Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. At the ICC, we remain committed to elevating cricket on the global stage and building partnerships that resonate with diverse audiences. Moments like these highlight our shared passion and the unifying power of cricket worldwide.”

Sheikh Hamdan arrived in India on Tuesday, marking his first official visit to the country as the Crown Prince of Dubai. His trip, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects the deepening strategic relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates.

The visit is focused on enhancing collaboration in key sectors including trade, energy, and digital innovation, further strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.