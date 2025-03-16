Dubai: Indian expat honoured by police for saving 5 lives during 2024 floods

Shahvez Khan was awarded the Dubai Police Silver Medal and a cash prize of Rs 25,000 at a special ceremony held at Dubai Police Headquarters.

Photo: @shahvez_khan_Dubai/Instagram

An Indian expatriate has been honoured by Dubai Police for his heroic act of saving five lives during the unprecedented floods that struck the city in 2024.

On 16 April 2024, Shahvez Khan, a 28-year-old trainee auditor from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, bravely rescued five people — two Arab men, an Indian woman, a Filipina, and an Indian man — from a sinking SUV amid heavy rains in Dubai. Though he sustained injuries during the daring rescue, his swift actions saved lives.

Recently, Khan was awarded the Dubai Police Silver Medal and a cash prize of Rs 25,000 at a special ceremony held at Dubai Police Headquarters.

The award was presented by Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, in recognition of Khan’s courage and selflessness.

Photo: @shahvez_khan_Dubai/Instagram

Grateful for the recognition, Khan said the experience felt unreal. “I still can’t believe it — I simply did what anyone would have done in that moment,” he shared. “When Dubai Police called me, I was stunned. Standing there and receiving the medal felt like a dream.”

This inspiring act is part of a growing number of instances where Dubai residents have demonstrated outstanding civic responsibility.

In October 2024, Dubai Police honoured Indian expatriate Swadesh Kumar for his exceptional honesty in returning AED 100,000 he found in the Al Barsha area.

Earlier, in May 2024, a Dubai-based Indian child of determination was recognised by the police for returning a valuable watch he discovered in a public place.

These commendable actions reflect the strong sense of community and integrity among Dubai residents, further strengthening the city’s reputation for compassion and civic duty.

