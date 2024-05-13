Dubai: Indian boy honoured by police for returning lost watch

Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian child of determination was honoured by the police for returning a lost watch he found in a public place.

Mohammad Ayan Younis found a watch while walking with his father, which had been reported lost by a tourist, before returning to his home country.

Ayan promptly took it to the Dubai police to ensure it was returned to its rightful owner.

The police then successfully returned the watch to a tourist, who expressed satisfaction with the high level of security and integrity in Dubai.

Brigadier Khalfan Obeid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourist Police Department, along with other officials, praised Ayan’s honesty and handed him a certificate of appreciation.

Brigadier Al Jallaf emphasized that the child’s behavior reflects the UAE’s moral standards and security, especially in its crucial tourism sector.

He encouraged community members to take inspiration from Ayan’s example of honesty and utilise the lost and found service at Smart Police Stations (SPS), easing the process of returning lost properties to their owners.