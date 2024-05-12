Abida Parveen, Bismil Ki Mehfil live in Dubai: Date & more

Dubai: Renowned Pakistani Sufi singer Abida Parveen is all set to perform live at the upcoming musical concert, “Sufiyana Live in Dubai”.

The legendary singer will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage alongside Indian Sufi artist ‘Bismil ki Mehfil’ on Saturday, May 25, at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 pm IST).

Abida, is returning to Dubai due to popular demand. She is known for her ethereal voice, spiritual enlightenment, and musical excellence, captivating audiences with her timeless classics and soulful renditions.

Bismil ki Mehfil is known for his soulful performances, blending traditional Sufi melodies with contemporary flair, resulting in captivating performances.

The concert presented by Blu Blood, Eva Live Middle East, and Midas Events, the event promises a spiritual odyssey, enriching hearts with love and peace through music.

Tickets are available at Coca-Cola Arena and Platinumlist websites.