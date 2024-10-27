Dubai: Indian expat honoured by police for returning Rs 22 lakh

Dubai: Dubai Police have honoured Indian expatriate Swadesh Kumar for his exceptional honesty in returning Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,89,631) that he found in the Al Barsha area.

In return for his honesty, Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, presented Kumar with a certificate of appreciation and was recognised for “embodying noble values of integrity and responsibility”.

He praised the active role that individuals like Kumar play in strengthening the country’s reputation by supporting law enforcement efforts.

Kumar expressed gratitude for the recognition and stated that returning the valuables to the Al Barsha Police Station was his duty.

This is not the first time Dubai residents have consistently shown good conduct in such matters.

On October 20, Dubai Police honoured an Egyptian taxi driver for returning valuable items worth Dirham one million (Rs 2,28,96,310) which he found in his car.

In May, a Dubai-based Indian child of determination was honoured by the police for returning a lost watch he found in a public place.