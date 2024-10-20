Dubai: Taxi driver returns valuables worth Rs 2 cr to police, honoured

A Dubai-based Egyptian taxi driver was honoured by the police for his honesty. Hamada Abu Zeid, who works for Dubai Taxi Corporation, returned valuables worth Dirham one million (Rs 2,28,88,500) that he found in his taxi.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, presented the recognition at a ceremony attended by other police officials.

Al Suwaidi awarded Abu Zeid a certificate of appreciation and commended Abu Zeid for his community collaboration and support in law enforcement, emphasizing the crucial role community collaboration plays in enhancing security.

Abu Zeid expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized his duty to return valuables to the police for their safe return to their rightful owner.

This is not the first time Dubai residents have consistently shown good conduct in such matters.

In May, a Dubai-based Indian child of determination was honoured by the police for returning a lost watch he found in a public place.