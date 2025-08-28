Indian Embassy in Kuwait announces new passport photo rules

Kuwait City: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has announced that starting September 1, 2025, only International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant passport photographs will be accepted for passport applications.

The embassy issued the advisory on its official X account, urging Indian citizens to follow the updated passport photo guidelines carefully to avoid delays or rejection.

Also Read Hyderabad expat among 4 killed in bus-train collision in Iraq

The change is in line with the ICAO standards, aimed at improving security and ensuring global uniformity in passport documents.

Applicants must ensure their photographs meet the following specifications:

Dimensions : 630×810 pixels in colour.

: 630×810 pixels in colour. Face coverage : 80–85 percent of the photo with a close-up of the head and shoulders.

: 80–85 percent of the photo with a close-up of the head and shoulders. Background : Strictly plain white with no shadows or patterns.

: Strictly plain white with no shadows or patterns. Expression : Direct gaze at the camera with a neutral face, eyes open, and mouth closed.

: Direct gaze at the camera with a neutral face, eyes open, and mouth closed. Lighting : Even illumination without reflections, glare, or red-eye.

: Even illumination without reflections, glare, or red-eye. Image quality : clear, natural, and not digitally altered.

: clear, natural, and not digitally altered. Head coverings : Allowed only for religious reasons but the entire face must remain visible.

: Allowed only for religious reasons but the entire face must remain visible. Glasses: Should be removed to avoid glare and ensure clear visibility of the eyes.

Photographs that do not follow these rules will lead to rejection of applications.

The embassy has advised Indian citizens to visit professional photo studios familiar with ICAO requirements to ensure compliance. Detailed instructions are available on the embassy’s official website and social media handles.