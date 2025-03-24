Indian ex-employees of MMG in Saudi Arabia urged to claim unpaid dues

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued a notice urging former Indian employees of Mohammed Al Mojil Group (MMG) to update their contact details to facilitate the processing of outstanding dues.

MMG, once a leading construction and engineering firm in Saudi Arabia, was heavily involved in large-scale projects, particularly in the oil and gas sector. Founded in 1954, it played a key role in the Kingdom’s infrastructure development and worked with major companies such as Saudi Aramco.

However, financial difficulties in the early 2010s led to MMG’s bankruptcy in 2016, following years of mismanagement, fraud allegations, and mounting debt. In 2017, Saudi authorities sentenced key executives, including the founder and his son, to prison for stock market fraud related to the company’s 2011 Initial Public Offering (IPO).

As a result, thousands of employees—many of them Indian workers—were left unpaid. Now, as part of the bankruptcy settlement, efforts are underway to compensate affected workers.

In a statement on X on Monday, March 24, the embassy announced that it is working with the bankruptcy trustee, Asaad Saleh Basudan’s office, to ensure the fair distribution of funds.

If you are a former employee or know someone who is an ex-employee of MMG firm, please inform the concerned to update their contact information (mobile number, email address, and current address) via the official form or QR code provided in the embassy’s notice.