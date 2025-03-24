Indian ex-employees of MMG in Saudi Arabia urged to claim unpaid dues

MMG went bankrupt in 2016 due to financial mismanagement and fraud, leaving thousands of employees, including Indians, with unpaid dues.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2025 9:18 pm IST
Indian ex-employees of MMG in Saudi Arabia urged to claim unpaid salaries
MMG firm

Riyadh: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued a notice urging former Indian employees of Mohammed Al Mojil Group (MMG) to update their contact details to facilitate the processing of outstanding dues.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

MMG, once a leading construction and engineering firm in Saudi Arabia, was heavily involved in large-scale projects, particularly in the oil and gas sector. Founded in 1954, it played a key role in the Kingdom’s infrastructure development and worked with major companies such as Saudi Aramco.

Also Read
Watch: Air ambulance test lands at Grand Mosque’s new helipad

However, financial difficulties in the early 2010s led to MMG’s bankruptcy in 2016, following years of mismanagement, fraud allegations, and mounting debt. In 2017, Saudi authorities sentenced key executives, including the founder and his son, to prison for stock market fraud related to the company’s 2011 Initial Public Offering (IPO).

MS Creative School

As a result, thousands of employees—many of them Indian workers—were left unpaid. Now, as part of the bankruptcy settlement, efforts are underway to compensate affected workers.

Also Read
Migrant worker dies in Saudi Arabia during World Cup stadium construction

In a statement on X on Monday, March 24, the embassy announced that it is working with the bankruptcy trustee, Asaad Saleh Basudan’s office, to ensure the fair distribution of funds.

If you are a former employee or know someone who is an ex-employee of MMG firm, please inform the concerned to update their contact information (mobile number, email address, and current address) via the official form or QR code provided in the embassy’s notice.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th March 2025 9:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button