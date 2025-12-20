Indian expat wins BMW bike in Dubai Duty Free draw

An Indian expat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) won a BMW bike in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Draw, even as the 38-year-old plans to sell it.

Palani Andavar Ayyanar, an AC technician based in Abu Dhabi, won the BMW R 1300 RS motorbike after he purchased a ticket to the draw. “Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for this win. The money that I will get from selling this bike will go a long way,” he told Gulf News.

Ayynar is one of the three winners of the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Draw.

Emirati man wins Mercedes

The other winner, an Abu Dhabi-based local, won a Mercedes-Benz car. Salem Alfzari, a 38-year-old Abu Dhabi citizen, suffered a car breakdown during the rain, only for fate to hand him a spectacular surprise.

Alfzari won a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 43 from the ticket he purchased online on December 4.

Alfzari, who works as an aircraft engineer with Etihad Airways, expressed surprise over the win. “What a lucky day, my car broke down due to flooding caused by heavy rain, and now I’ve suddenly won a brand-new car,” he said.

A regular participant of the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion for more than seven years, Alfzari had bought two tickets for this series, and one turned his luck around.

Man wins after 20 years of trying

Another Emirati winner, 61-year-old Dubai citizen Ali Alnuaimi, finally won after trying his luck for 20 years. Alnuaimi won a Land Rover Defender car. The father of six, who runs a consulting and financial services company, could not contain his excitement.

“Big thanks, Dubai Duty Free, for this amazing win! Can’t wait to drive my winning car on Dubai roads,” Alnuaimi told Gulf News.

(With inputs from Gulf News)