Two groups of Indian colleagues win Rs 8 cr each in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: Two groups of Indian colleagues hit the jackpot, winning USD one million (Rs 8,80,36,550) each in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, September 3, at Dubai International Airport.

The first winning ticket, number 3068, was purchased online on August 18 by Ettiyanikkal Pailybabu, a 56-year-old Keralite who has been living in Dubai for the past 16 years. He won in Millennium Millionaire Series 513.

A site supervisor by profession, Pailybabu shared the ticket with nine colleagues who have been pooling funds for four years to take part in the promotion.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for this timely win! We are very happy and blessed,” Pailybabu said, adding that he plans to return to Kerala and start a small business with his share.

The second million-dollar prize went to Gopi Devarajan, a 46-year-old hospital manager from Chennai living in Sharjah. Devarajan won in Millennium Millionaire Series 514 with ticket number 1978, purchased online on August 14. He shared the ticket with three colleagues and has been taking part in the draw since 2009.

Calling the win “unbelievable,” Devarajan said, “I will definitely save for my children’s education. I may also buy a house and start a business.”

With these wins, Pailybabu and Devarajan become the 257th and 258th Indian nationals to win USD one million since the Millennium Millionaire promotion began in 1999. Indian nationals remain the largest group of participants and winners in the draw’s history.

In the same draw, Olavo Fernandes, an Indian national in the UAE, won an Aprilia RSV4 1100 (Grey) motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 635 with ticket number 0602, purchased online on August 9. Fernandes has not yet been contacted about his win.