Dubai: 1 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Dubai: One person was killed and two others were injured in a Dubai traffic accident involving three vehicles on Emirates Road near the Dubai Club Bridge on Monday afternoon, September 1.

Dubai Police said the crash was caused by a driver’s failure to maintain a safe distance, prompting fresh warnings to motorists about the dangers of tailgating and reckless driving.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the Command and Control Centre received a report about the incident at 1:30 pm.

“Investigations showed that a driver failed to keep enough distance, triggering the collision. One person died at the scene, while the two injured were taken to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Traffic patrols and accident experts reached the site quickly to secure the area, assist the injured, and clear the damaged vehicles. Emergency teams also ensured smooth traffic flow and prevented congestion in the busy corridor towards Sharjah.

Brig Bin Suwaidan urged drivers to remain alert and follow safe driving practices, highlighting that maintaining an adequate gap between vehicles is a critical aspect of road safety.

Dubai Police continue to raise awareness about dangerous driving behaviours through online and field campaigns focusing on speeding, distractions, and tailgating.