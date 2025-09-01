UAE jobs: Apple hiring for new roles

Dreaming of a career in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with one of the world’s most valuable companies? Here’s your chance to make it a reality.

US technology giant Apple on Monday, September 1, announced new vacancies for a variety of roles across its UAE locations.

Renowned for its employee-centric culture, Apple seeks candidates who can adapt to dynamic schedules aligned with business needs.

Available positions at Apple UAE

1. Creative

Lead engaging Today at Apple sessions

Assist with device setup and personalized solutions

Promote the Apple ecosystem

Collaborate in a fast-paced team

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, confident presenter, knowledge of Apple ecosystem, Flexible schedule

2. Business Expert

Engage business customers with Apple solutions

Provide tailored service and mentor the team

Lead workshops and maintain CRM data

Support customer service across the store

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple knowledge, strong communication, flexible schedule

3. Expert

Deliver top-tier sales and customer service

Educate customers on products and services

Support and mentor team

Assist across store operations

Requirements: Retail/sales background, Apple familiarity, flexible schedule, great communication skills

4. Genius

Diagnose and repair Apple devices and software

Provide top-tier customer service and resolve complex issues

Mentor peers and track recurring technical problems

Assist with customer interactions as needed

Requirements: Technical expertise, retail/sales experience, strong interpersonal skills, flexible availability

5. Operations Expert

Oversee inventory, store operations, and product flow

Guide the Operations team and ensure inventory accuracy

Share insights to support management decisions

Assist with customer service when required

Requirements: Retail experience, attention to detail, ability to lift products, team-oriented, flexible hours

6. Specialist

Create personalized experiences that drive brand loyalty

Recommend solutions based on customer needs

Stay current on Apple products and support team learning

Help create an inclusive, customer-focused environment

Requirements: Retail availability, consistent attendance, product knowledge, communication skills, teamwork

7. Technical Specialist

Diagnose and fix Apple product issues

Assist customers with care and product advice

Share repair feedback and support the team

Maintain an inclusive, team-focused environment

Requirements: Apple tech skills, troubleshooting, communication, teamwork, flexible schedule

8. Business Pro

Build and support business customers with Apple and partner solutions

Lead workshops and mentor store teams

Manage accounts and track performance using CRM

Collaborate with leadership to deliver seamless experiences

Maintain compliance and support customer-facing activities

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple business knowledge, strong communication, organizational skills, flexible schedule

9. Senior Legal Counsel – GCC

Provide legal advice on Apple’s products and services in the Gulf region

Collaborate with global teams and engage regulators

Manage legal risks while supporting business goals

Requirements: Law degree, bar admission, 8+ years international/in-house legal experience, GCC law expertise, fluent Arabic & English, strong judgment, communication skills, regulator experience, travel flexibility

For all positions, a flexible schedule is essential to meet the needs of Apple’s fast-moving retail environment. If you’re ready to contribute to a globally admired brand and thrive in a dynamic setting, apply now through Apple’s careers portal.