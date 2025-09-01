UAE jobs: Apple hiring for new roles

Dreaming of a career in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with one of the world’s most valuable companies? Here’s your chance to make it a reality.
US technology giant Apple on Monday, September 1, announced new vacancies for a variety of roles across its UAE locations.
Renowned for its employee-centric culture, Apple seeks candidates who can adapt to dynamic schedules aligned with business needs.
Available positions at Apple UAE
1. Creative
- Lead engaging Today at Apple sessions
- Assist with device setup and personalized solutions
- Promote the Apple ecosystem
- Collaborate in a fast-paced team
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, confident presenter, knowledge of Apple ecosystem, Flexible schedule
2. Business Expert
- Engage business customers with Apple solutions
- Provide tailored service and mentor the team
- Lead workshops and maintain CRM data
- Support customer service across the store
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple knowledge, strong communication, flexible schedule
3. Expert
Deliver top-tier sales and customer service
Educate customers on products and services
Support and mentor team
Assist across store operations
Requirements: Retail/sales background, Apple familiarity, flexible schedule, great communication skills
4. Genius
- Diagnose and repair Apple devices and software
- Provide top-tier customer service and resolve complex issues
- Mentor peers and track recurring technical problems
- Assist with customer interactions as needed
Requirements: Technical expertise, retail/sales experience, strong interpersonal skills, flexible availability
5. Operations Expert
- Oversee inventory, store operations, and product flow
- Guide the Operations team and ensure inventory accuracy
- Share insights to support management decisions
- Assist with customer service when required
Requirements: Retail experience, attention to detail, ability to lift products, team-oriented, flexible hours
6. Specialist
- Create personalized experiences that drive brand loyalty
- Recommend solutions based on customer needs
- Stay current on Apple products and support team learning
- Help create an inclusive, customer-focused environment
Requirements: Retail availability, consistent attendance, product knowledge, communication skills, teamwork
7. Technical Specialist
- Diagnose and fix Apple product issues
- Assist customers with care and product advice
- Share repair feedback and support the team
- Maintain an inclusive, team-focused environment
Requirements: Apple tech skills, troubleshooting, communication, teamwork, flexible schedule
8. Business Pro
- Build and support business customers with Apple and partner solutions
- Lead workshops and mentor store teams
- Manage accounts and track performance using CRM
- Collaborate with leadership to deliver seamless experiences
- Maintain compliance and support customer-facing activities
Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple business knowledge, strong communication, organizational skills, flexible schedule
9. Senior Legal Counsel – GCC
- Provide legal advice on Apple’s products and services in the Gulf region
- Collaborate with global teams and engage regulators
- Manage legal risks while supporting business goals
Requirements: Law degree, bar admission, 8+ years international/in-house legal experience, GCC law expertise, fluent Arabic & English, strong judgment, communication skills, regulator experience, travel flexibility
For all positions, a flexible schedule is essential to meet the needs of Apple’s fast-moving retail environment. If you’re ready to contribute to a globally admired brand and thrive in a dynamic setting, apply now through Apple’s careers portal.