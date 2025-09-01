UAE jobs: Apple hiring for new roles

Applications are now open through Apple’s official careers website.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st September 2025 3:22 pm IST
Silhouettes of people outside an Apple store with a glowing Apple logo.
People outside Apple store. Photo: Reuters

Dreaming of a career in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with one of the world’s most valuable companies? Here’s your chance to make it a reality.

US technology giant Apple on Monday, September 1, announced new vacancies for a variety of roles across its UAE locations.

Renowned for its employee-centric culture, Apple seeks candidates who can adapt to dynamic schedules aligned with business needs.

Available positions at Apple UAE

1. Creative

  • Lead engaging Today at Apple sessions
  • Assist with device setup and personalized solutions
  • Promote the Apple ecosystem
  • Collaborate in a fast-paced team

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, confident presenter, knowledge of Apple ecosystem, Flexible schedule

2. Business Expert

  • Engage business customers with Apple solutions
  • Provide tailored service and mentor the team
  • Lead workshops and maintain CRM data
  • Support customer service across the store

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple knowledge, strong communication, flexible schedule

3. Expert

Deliver top-tier sales and customer service
Educate customers on products and services
Support and mentor team
Assist across store operations

Requirements: Retail/sales background, Apple familiarity, flexible schedule, great communication skills

4. Genius

  • Diagnose and repair Apple devices and software
  • Provide top-tier customer service and resolve complex issues
  • Mentor peers and track recurring technical problems
  • Assist with customer interactions as needed

Requirements: Technical expertise, retail/sales experience, strong interpersonal skills, flexible availability

5. Operations Expert

  • Oversee inventory, store operations, and product flow
  • Guide the Operations team and ensure inventory accuracy
  • Share insights to support management decisions
  • Assist with customer service when required

Requirements: Retail experience, attention to detail, ability to lift products, team-oriented, flexible hours

6. Specialist

  • Create personalized experiences that drive brand loyalty
  • Recommend solutions based on customer needs
  • Stay current on Apple products and support team learning
  • Help create an inclusive, customer-focused environment

Requirements: Retail availability, consistent attendance, product knowledge, communication skills, teamwork

7. Technical Specialist

  • Diagnose and fix Apple product issues
  • Assist customers with care and product advice
  • Share repair feedback and support the team
  • Maintain an inclusive, team-focused environment

Requirements: Apple tech skills, troubleshooting, communication, teamwork, flexible schedule

8. Business Pro

  • Build and support business customers with Apple and partner solutions
  • Lead workshops and mentor store teams
  • Manage accounts and track performance using CRM
  • Collaborate with leadership to deliver seamless experiences
  • Maintain compliance and support customer-facing activities

Requirements: Retail/sales experience, Apple business knowledge, strong communication, organizational skills, flexible schedule

  • Provide legal advice on Apple’s products and services in the Gulf region
  • Collaborate with global teams and engage regulators
  • Manage legal risks while supporting business goals

Requirements: Law degree, bar admission, 8+ years international/in-house legal experience, GCC law expertise, fluent Arabic & English, strong judgment, communication skills, regulator experience, travel flexibility

For all positions, a flexible schedule is essential to meet the needs of Apple’s fast-moving retail environment. If you’re ready to contribute to a globally admired brand and thrive in a dynamic setting, apply now through Apple’s careers portal.

