Indian homemaker wins Rs 65 cr in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

A 42-year-old Indian homemaker has won Dirham 25 million (around Rs 65 crore) in the latest Big Ticket live draw in Abu Dhabi, turning a long-held dream into reality.

Kanika Arora, originally from Delhi, secured the jackpot after purchasing ticket number 476107 online on June 30 for Big Ticket Draw 288.

A dream years in the making

According to the organisers, Arora’s Big Ticket journey began several years ago after her husband discovered the raffle through YouTube videos and social media. He initially purchased tickets in his own name before later deciding to register them under his wife’s name.

Recalling the moment she learnt she had won, Arora said she was left speechless.

“At first, I was too stunned to process what had happened. I was completely speechless. But once the news started to sink in, I was overwhelmed with happiness and joy, and so was my husband,” she said.

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The couple had often discussed how they would use the prize money if they ever won the jackpot.

“We had spoken so many times about what we would do if we ever won the grand prize. Now that it has actually happened, I don’t even know where to begin,” she said.

Plans for the prize money

Arora said she plans to buy a new home with the winnings and share part of the prize money with her family.

“For now, we are incredibly happy and grateful for this win. You never know when your dream might come true,” she added.

What’s next at Big Ticket?

The next Big Ticket live draw is scheduled for August 3 and will offer a Dirham 20 million grand prize, along with five consolation prizes of Dirham 100,000 each.

The July campaign also includes weekly draws awarding Dirham 25,000 to four winners, The Big Spin for a chance to win up to Dirham 1 million, and Dream Car draws featuring a Maserati Grecale and a Land Rover Defender.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or at sales counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).