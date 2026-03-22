Indian man spots autorickshaw on London street, internet reacts

While the reel compared the scene to Delhi, many social media users opined that the rickshaw was similar to the ones in Mumbai.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 9:47 am IST|   Updated: 22nd March 2026 10:07 am IST
An auto rickshaw spotted in London
An auto rickshaw spotted in London

A regular scene on a London street turned ‘Desi” as an Indian man spotted an autorickshaw, which left many internet users amused.

The man, Jay Dholakiya shared a reel on Instagram after spotting the auto, to which some users said that the three-wheeler gave London a touch of Delhi. “London turns into Delhi when you see an autorickshaw on the road,” read the overlaid text on the reel.

While the reel compared the scene to Delhi, many social media users opined that the rickshaw was similar to the ones in Mumbai.

Subhan Haleem

Social media reaction

One user said, “Mumbai wala autowala”, the second user said, “That’s an MH register riksha”; “I saw this in Wembley long back,” said a third, “Reverse colonization” said a fourth.





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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 9:47 am IST|   Updated: 22nd March 2026 10:07 am IST

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