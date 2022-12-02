Indian Navy ships Shivalik, Kamorta reach Vietnam

New Delhi: Indian Navy ships Shivalik and Kamorta forward deployed in the South China Sea are in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The ships would be undertaking numerous professional interactions with the Vietnam People’s Navy during the visit.

The visit is part of bilateral defence cooperation activities to further enhance the robust ties between the two navies as also to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam. Earlier this year, two Indian Navy ships, Sahyadri and Kadmatt had also visited Ho Chi Minh City, the Indian Navay said on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence said that Shivalik and Kamorta form part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam. The two ships, designed and constructed in India, are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, carry multi-role helicopters and symbolise India’s advanced warship building capabilities, the Navy added.

The Navy also said that this year, for the first time, Navy Day Celebrations will be conducted outside the national capital. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

This year, the Navy is all set to demonstrate India’s combat prowess and capability through an operational demonstration at Visakhapatnam on December 4.

President Droupadi Murmu, who’s also the supreme commander of the armed forces, would witness the event as the guest of honour. Several dignitaries from the Central and state governments are expected to attend the event, which will be hosted by Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff.

The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness among citizens and highlighting the Navy’s contributions towards national security, am Indian Navy official said.