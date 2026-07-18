Indian restaurant in Abu Dhabi shut over food safety violations

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) on Saturday, July 18, temporarily closed Yummy Indian Bite Restaurant – L.L.C – S.P.C – Branch after identifying repeated food safety violations that posed a risk to public health.

In a statement on X, ADAFSA said the restaurant, operating under Commercial Licence No. CN-2837801, had violated Law No. (2) of 2008 governing food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its implementing regulations.

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According to the authority, the decision followed a food control report that documented repeated violations of food safety standards and the establishment’s failure to implement effective corrective measures. It said the closure was necessary to safeguard consumer health and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

أصدرت هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية قراراً بالإغلاق الإداري المؤقت بحق منشأة "مطعم يمي اندين بايت – ذ.م.م – ش.ش.و – فرع" في أبوظبي، والتي تحمل الرخصة التجارية (CN-2837801) وذلك لمخالفتها القانون رقم (2) لسنة 2008 في شأن الغذاء بإمارة أبوظبي والتشريعات الصادرة بموجبه،… pic.twitter.com/m4Ed5sr6G6 — هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية (@adafsa_gov) July 18, 2026

ADAFSA said the administrative closure will remain in effect until the restaurant rectifies all violations, meets the required food safety standards and removes the reasons that led to the enforcement action before resuming operations.

The authority reiterated its commitment to protecting public health through regular inspections and enforcement measures, urging all food establishments in the emirate to comply with approved food safety requirements.