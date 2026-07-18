Indian restaurant in Abu Dhabi shut over food safety violations

Closure will remain in force until violations are fully rectified.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Closed Indian restaurant sign in Abu Dhabi over food safety violations.
Yummy Indian Bite Restaurant in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Adafsa

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) on Saturday, July 18, temporarily closed Yummy Indian Bite Restaurant – L.L.C – S.P.C – Branch after identifying repeated food safety violations that posed a risk to public health.

In a statement on X, ADAFSA said the restaurant, operating under Commercial Licence No. CN-2837801, had violated Law No. (2) of 2008 governing food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its implementing regulations.

According to the authority, the decision followed a food control report that documented repeated violations of food safety standards and the establishment’s failure to implement effective corrective measures. It said the closure was necessary to safeguard consumer health and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

Subhan Bakery

ADAFSA said the administrative closure will remain in effect until the restaurant rectifies all violations, meets the required food safety standards and removes the reasons that led to the enforcement action before resuming operations.

The authority reiterated its commitment to protecting public health through regular inspections and enforcement measures, urging all food establishments in the emirate to comply with approved food safety requirements.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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