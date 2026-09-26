Indian women win Kabaddi gold at Asian Games

India's women's kabaddi team has now won the Asian Games gold in every edition except the 2018 Jakarta Gamesm where they settled for silver.

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Indian women's kabaddi team celebrating their gold medal victory at the Asian Games.

Nagoya: India extended their dominance in kabaddi at the Asian Games with the women’s team securing yet another gold medal after a thrilling 37-34 win over Iran in the final here on Saturday, September 26.

India held a 22-16 lead at half-time, but Iran produced a better show in the second half, winning it 18-15. However, the deficit proved too much to overcome as India clinched the gold.

After the triumph, the Indian team took a victory lap of the arena and chanted the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.

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Subhan Bakery

India’s women’s kabaddi team has now won the Asian Games gold in every edition except the 2018 Jakarta Games, when they had to settle for silver after a defeat against Iran.

The men’s team will have a chance to complete a golden double later on Saturday when they face Iran in the final.

India have dominated the sport at the continental showpiece, with the men’s and women’s teams accounting for gold in all but one edition.

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The men’s team had won seven consecutive gold medals before their run was halted at Jakarta 2018, where Iran emerged champions and India finished fourth. The Indian men bounced back at the 2023 Hangzhou Games, reclaiming the title.

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