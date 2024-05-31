Indians travelling to Qatar: Embassy warns not to carry banned items

The embassy of India in Doha has issued an advisory cautioning to Indian nationals planning to travel to Qatar to ensure their luggage does not contain any banned items.

“The embassy of India keeps getting information about cases of Indians bringing unsolicited parcels while travelling from India to Qatar which are later found to be banned/restricted items including drugs,” the embassy said in a post on X on Thursday, May 30.

In the advisory, the embassy said such cases face prosecution by the local authorities as per Qatari law which prescribes stringent punishments.

The embassy urged Indian community members to avoid carrying unsolicited parcels and to inform their relatives, employees, and acquaintances about this matter.