Indians travelling to Qatar: Embassy warns not to carry banned items

The embassy urged Indians to avoid carrying unsolicited parcels and to inform their relatives, employees, and acquaintances about this matter.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2024 1:16 pm IST
Indians travelling to Qatar: Embassy warns not to carry banned items
Photo: Erik Odiin/Unsplash

The embassy of India in Doha has issued an advisory cautioning to Indian nationals planning to travel to Qatar to ensure their luggage does not contain any banned items.

“The embassy of India keeps getting information about cases of Indians bringing unsolicited parcels while travelling from India to Qatar which are later found to be banned/restricted items including drugs,” the embassy said in a post on X on Thursday, May 30.

Also Read
Doha: Indian Mango Festival draws enthusiastic crowd

In the advisory, the embassy said such cases face prosecution by the local authorities as per Qatari law which prescribes stringent punishments.

MS Education Academy

The embassy urged Indian community members to avoid carrying unsolicited parcels and to inform their relatives, employees, and acquaintances about this matter.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2024 1:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button