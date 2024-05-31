Doha: Indian Mango Festival draws enthusiastic crowd

Doha: The Indian Mango Festival, also known as Indian Hamba, kicked off with great enthusiasm at Souq Waqif, drawing a substantial number of mango enthusiasts.

The event was inaugurated amidst a distinguished gathering, including Ibrahim Fakhroo, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nasser Rashid Al Naimi, Managing Director of the Public Establishment for Organising Exhibitions and Conferences. Ambassador Vipul, along with several other Qatari dignitaries, graced the occasion with their presence.

The Embassy of India in Doha, Qatar, expressed delight at the turnout, highlighting the significant interest shown by attendees in the diverse range of mango varieties on display.

As mango aficionados flocked to the festival grounds, the vibrant atmosphere reflected the shared appreciation for this tropical fruit.

Throughout the festival, visitors had the opportunity to indulge in a sensory journey through the flavors and aromas of Indian mangoes, renowned for their sweetness and richness. From traditional favorites to exotic cultivars, the festival showcased the versatility and cultural significance of mangoes in Indian cuisine and beyond.