India’s forex reserves drop USD 2.119 bn to USD 723.608 bn

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 8.663 billion to a new all-time high of USD 725.727 billion.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th February 2026 7:54 pm IST
List of richest countries in the world
Representative Image

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves dropped by USD 2.119 billion to USD 723.608 billion during the week ended February 20, the RBI said on Friday, February 27.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 8.663 billion to a new all-time high of USD 725.727 billion.

For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.039 billion to USD 572.564 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves dropped by USD 977 million to USD 127.489 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 84 million to USD 18.84 billion, the apex bank said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

India’s reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 18 million to USD 4.716 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank’s data.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th February 2026 7:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button