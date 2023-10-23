India’s legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

India’s legendary cricketer, left-arm spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 77.

Bishan Singh Bedi who captained India in 22 matches between 1967 to 1979, played 67 Tests and bagged 266 wickets. Having played 10 ODIs, the spinner, bagged 7 wickets.

Bedi was a part of the spin-bowling revolution in Indian cricket and played an important role in India’s first-ever ODI victory alongside Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan. His figures of 12-8-6-1 held East Africa to 120 runs in the 1975 World Cup.