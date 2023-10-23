India’s legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2023 4:24 pm IST
Bishan Singh Bedi

India’s legendary cricketer, left-arm spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 77.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Bishan Singh Bedi who captained India in 22 matches between 1967 to 1979, played 67 Tests and bagged 266 wickets. Having played 10 ODIs, the spinner, bagged 7 wickets.

Bedi was a part of the spin-bowling revolution in Indian cricket and played an important role in India’s first-ever ODI victory alongside Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan. His figures of 12-8-6-1 held East Africa to 120 runs in the 1975 World Cup.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2023 4:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button