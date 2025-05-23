Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly living up to her title as the ‘Queen of Cannes’, and this year she’s taken things a notch higher. At Cannes 2025, the global icon not only dazzled on the red carpet with her breathtaking presence but also paid homage to her Indian roots.

For Day 1, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a traditional saree, representing India’s cultural richness complete with sindoor, a bold and beautiful choice. On Day 2, she stunned again in a dramatic black gown with a silver Banarasi brocade cape, inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

As Aishwarya continues to dominate headlines for her Cannes appearances, let’s have a look at where is she is standing financially.

Aishwarya Rai’s net worth 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ranks number two on the list of top 10 richest actresses in India in 2025, with an estimated net worth of Rs 900 crores.

Her fortune comes not just from her iconic film career, where she reportedly charges Rs 10–12 crore per film, but also from her powerhouse brand endorsements. She is said to earn around Rs 6–7 crore per day for endorsing premium Indian and global brands. Add to that her smart investments, and it’s easy to see why she’s among the most bankable names in the industry.

Top 10 Richest Indian Actresses (As of May 2025)

Juhi Chawla – Rs 4,600 Crores Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Rs 900 Crores Priyanka Chopra – Rs 650 Crores Kareena Kapoor Khan – Rs 550 Crores Alia Bhatt – Rs 550 Crores Deepika Padukone – Rs 500 Crores Anushka Sharma – Rs 255 Crores Madhuri Dixit – More than Rs 250 Crores Katrina Kaif – Rs 240 Crores Kajol – Rs 240 Crores

Whether it’s Cannes, cinema, or crores, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to reign supreme.