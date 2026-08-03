Ever since Musafir Cafe released, one destination has been winning the hearts of travellers across social media. Jharipani Castle, the picturesque heritage property where key scenes from the film were shot, has become a dream getaway for those looking to soak in old-world charm, mountain views and a slice of cinematic magic.

Located in the peaceful hills of Mussoorie, away from the crowds of Mall Road, the castle is now drawing visitors from across the country. But how much does it actually cost to spend a weekend here? Here’s a breakdown.

A heritage retreat with a royal past

Set amidst pine and deodar forests, Jharipani Castle is a restored heritage estate believed to have once been associated with the Maharaja of Patiala.

Today, it operates as a boutique stay that blends vintage architecture with modern comforts. With just seven accommodation categories, the property offers an intimate experience rather than a typical hotel stay.

The castle’s scenic setting overlooking the Doon Valley and its charming cafe have made it one of Mussoorie’s most photographed destinations after Musafir Cafe.

What are the room prices?

The property offers a range of accommodation options to suit different budgets.

For a two-night weekend stay, the Log Hut is among the most affordable options, priced at around Rs. 12,585. On the other end of the spectrum, the luxurious Santorini Suite costs approximately Rs. 54,763 for two nights.

Between these are several room categories including deluxe rooms, heritage suites and premium cottages, allowing couples, families and groups to choose according to their budget.

What does the stay include?

Apart from accommodation, guests get access to the castle’s beautifully maintained gardens, cosy indoor spaces and the popular in-house cafe.

The property is known for its peaceful ambience, making it ideal for travellers looking to slow down, read a book, enjoy mountain sunsets or simply relax away from city life.

Many visitors also spend time exploring nearby walking trails and viewpoints surrounding the estate.

Getting there from Hyderabad

Travellers from Hyderabad can fly to Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport, followed by a taxi ride of around 60 km to Jharipani Castle. Those travelling by train can get down at Dehradun Railway Station and hire a cab to the property.

It is advisable to book flights and accommodation well in advance, especially during weekends and holiday seasons, when the castle witnesses high demand.

Is it worth the experience?

For travellers who love heritage stays, cinematic locations and peaceful mountain escapes, Jharipani Castle offers much more than just a hotel room.

The combination of colonial architecture, forest surroundings and its connection with Musafir Cafe has transformed it into one of Mussoorie’s most sought-after weekend destinations.

While the premium suites come with a luxury price tag, budget-conscious travellers can still enjoy the experience by opting for the entry-level rooms, making this viral castle stay accessible to a wider range of visitors.