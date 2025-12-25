Indore stretch of Agra-Bombay Road to be named after Vajpayee

The decision to rename AB Road (Agra-Bombay Road) as 'Atal Bihari Marg' was unanimously taken at the Mayor-in-Council meeting.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th December 2025 6:28 pm IST
Indore stretch of Agra-Bombay Road to be named after Vajpayee
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Indore: The Indore Municipal Corporation on Thursday decided to name an arterial road after Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mark the 101st birth anniversary of the former prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee.

The decision to rename AB Road (Agra-Bombay Road) as ‘Atal Bihari Marg’ was unanimously taken at the Mayor-in-Council meeting, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told reporters.

“A PM, Vajpayee, strengthened infrastructure, connecting rural roads to major highways. To honour his historic contribution, we have decided that the city’s AB Road will now be known as Atal Bihari Marg. We will urge the Union government to name this national highway (Agra-Bombay Road) after Vajpayee,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘Good Governance Day’ by the Centre nationwide.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 25th December 2025 6:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button