Infant death: TRS MLA Mohammed Shaik Amir’s son given clean chit

Hyderabad: Police have given a clean chit to Bodhan legislator Mohammed Shakir Amir’s son Raheel Amir in the case involving the death of a two-month-old Ranveer Chouahan and three others being injured when the victims were hit by a speeding SUV on March 17.

Police stated that Raheel was not behind the wheels when the accident happened. Police have arrested the driver, 19-year-old Syed Afnan Ahmed, Raheel’s cousin.

A case of drunken driving has been ruled out as it was a dry day on account of Holi festival.

“Our investigation has concluded that it was Afnan who was driving the vehicle. We have arrested him. We do not require any statements from the others. We have obtained all the necessary evidence. But we have nevertheless approached higher authorities seeking their guidance in the case on whether we should take the statement from others who were present in the vehicle,” said an investigating officer who was quoted by The News Minute.

On the night of March 17, a speeding Mahindra Thar coming from Durgam Cheruvu Cable bridge towards Jubilee Hills Road number 45 hit three women who were carrying infants. They were sitting on a median in front of a showroom. One of the infants dropped from his mother’s lap and died on the spot, while others were injured.

The accident garnered much media attention after an MLA sticker was found on the SUV. The occupants of the car fled from the spot.

The Jubilee Hills police sent four teams to investigate the case and analysed CCTV footage of over 100 cameras. The police confirmed that the accused Raheel, who is the MLA’s son, was present in the car at the time of the accident.