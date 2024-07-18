Infosys to comply with Karnataka order on Kannadiga reservation

Bengaluru: Infosys will comply with whatever regulations and guidelines Karnataka comes up with, a top company official said on Thursday, July 18, on the proposed reservations for locals in private firms in the state.

Infosys employs over 3.15 lakh people at present across the globe.

“We are planning to work with all the regulations of the state and central governments. We will work on and support whatever regulations and guidelines come.

“We’ll wait and see what they look like as time develops, but our approach in general is to make sure we are aligned to the new laws and regulations that come out,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was cleared by the state cabinet earlier this week and was scheduled to be tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

The bill proposes that “any industry, factory, or other establishment shall appoint 50 percent of local candidates in management categories and 70 percent in non-management categories.” It has now been put on hold amid fierce criticism from business leaders and tech tycoons.

The IT industry body, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), has cautioned the government that “the restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce.”.

Karnataka’s move was similar to a bill introduced by the Haryana government, mandating 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs for the residents of the state. It was, however, struck down by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on November 17, 2023.

Decacorn fintech firm PhonePe CEO Samir Nigam called the proposal a “shame” in a social media post.

“I am 46 years old. Never lived in a state for 15+ years. My father worked in the Indian Navy. I got posted all over the country. His kids don’t deserve jobs in Karnataka. I build companies. We have created 25000+ jobs across India! My kids don’t deserve jobs in their home city. Shame,” Nigam said on X.

Reacting strongly to the state government’s move, industry veterans objected to the proposed quota, calling it ‘fascist’ and’shortsighted..’

Well-known entrepreneur and former Chief Finance Officer of Infosys, TV Mohandas Pai, dubbed the bill “regressive.”.

“This bill should be junked. It is discriminatory, regressive, and against the constitution. @Jairam_Ramesh (Congress leader): Is the government supposed to certify who we are? This is a fascist bill, as in Animal Farm. Is it unbelievable that @INCIndia can come up with a bill like this—a government officer will sit on the recruitment committees of the private sector? People have to take a language test.” Pai said on X.

Pharma company Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, “As a tech hub, we need skilled talent, and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals, we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move.

There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy.”

ASSOCHAM, Karnataka co-chairman R K Misra on X, said, “Another genius move from the Govt. of Karnataka. Mandate local reservations and appoint a government officer in each company to monitor. This will scare Indian IT and GCCs. Short-sighted.”