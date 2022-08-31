‘Inshallah’: Faisal Shaikh confirms Bigg Boss 16, check his fee

Mumbai: Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is currently ruling the headlines with his participation in two big reality shows — Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. And now, his fans are excited to see him soon in Bigg Boss 16.

Faisal Shaikh opens up about Bigg Boss 16

During his recent conversation with media, Faisal Shaikh spilled beans about his participation in Salman Khan-hosted show. He said, “Aap log jaha jaha sochege, main waha pauch jaunga. Yeh aap logo ka pyaar and support hi hai. Inshallah, maine abhi Khatron Ke Khiladi kiya hai, uske baad ab main Jhalak kar raha hu. Ab dekhte hai Bigg Boss mein kya hota hai. Agar waha bhi jaana hua toh Inshallah waha par bhi chale jayenge.”

His latest statement has left his fans and BB audience super excited.

Faisal Shaikh Bigg Boss 16 Remunertion

We have earlier informed you that Faisal is reportedly charging Rs 17L per week in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Well, considering his huge fan following and his fee for KKK 12, it is very likely that Mr Faisu will charge over Rs 17L per week to stay inside Salman Khan‘s show. And, if he wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he will surely demand a huge remuneration from BB makers. Let’s wait for the exact figure to get disclosed.

About his KKK 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stint

Speaking about Faisal’s KKK 12 stint, the actor-dancer is leaving no stone unturned to overcome his fears in the spine-chilling stunts and survive in the game. It is being said that Mr Faisu has already reached top 3 finalists and has maximun chances of winning the show.

He recently took to social media to share a glimpse of JDJ 10 with his choreographer. Faisal wrote, “I’m here to happily announce that I’m starting a new journey. And this time you all are going to see a very surprising glimpse of me, only on JHALAK DIKHHLA JA.”

I'm here to happily announce that I'm starting a new journey. And this time you all are going to see a very surprising glimpse of me, only on JHALAK DIKHHLA JA. pic.twitter.com/DUVjV0Iqyl — Faisal Shaikh👑 (@Mr_Faisu_07) August 27, 2022

Are you excited to see Faisal Shaikh in Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.