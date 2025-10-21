Inside Allu Arjun’s starry Diwali in Hyderabad, new family member spotted

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the superstar of Tollywood is known for his style, charm, and massive fan following. His movies, looks, and even family photos always create buzz. This Diwali, the actor celebrated the festival of lights with his entire family in Hyderabad, and the pictures went viral on social media.

A Beautiful Family Celebration

Allu Arjun celebrated Diwali with his wife Sneha Reddy, brothers Allu Bobby and Allu Sirish, and their parents, Allu Aravind and Nirmala. Everyone wore traditional outfits and looked elegant. Sneha shared pictures of their children, Ayaan and Arha, enjoying diyas and firecrackers. Fans loved seeing the warm, happy family moments.

Fans noticed something interesting in the Diwali photos. Allu Sirish’s fiancée, Nayanika Reddy, was sitting beside him but was cropped out of the pictures posted by Sneha and Bobby. Before the edited versions went online, some fans had already saved the original image showing Nayanika with the family. The photo quickly went viral, making it her first public appearance with the Allu family.

Who Is Nayanika Reddy?

Nayanika is a businesswoman from Hyderabad. On October 1, 2025, Allu Sirish announced his engagement to her by sharing a picture from Paris where they were holding hands. He said the engagement took place on his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary and fulfilled his late grandmother’s wish.

Even though fans got a glimpse of Nayanika through the viral photo, the Allu family has not officially introduced her yet. Fans are now waiting for their wedding, which is expected to take place later this year.