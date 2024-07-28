Inside Bollywood parties: Orry’s candid revelations

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has recently become a sensation on social media, drawing significant attention for his candid revelations and frequent appearances at glamorous Bollywood parties. Known for his vibrant personality and close ties with many celebrities, Orry’s insights into the lives of Bollywood’s elite have left fans eager for more.

In a recent interview with the popular social media page “Things2Do,” Orry opened up about his famous friends, sharing some entertaining and unexpected details. When asked who the life of the party is, Orry didn’t hesitate to name Ranveer Singh. According to Orry, Ranveer’s entrance is always an event, often marked by his distinctive loud presence and a boom box in hand. “When Ranveer enters a room, you can’t help but turn and look. He commands attention effortlessly, and everyone around him just gravitates towards him,” Orry revealed, painting a picture of a vibrant and magnetic personality.

Orry also shared some fun facts about Sara Ali Khan, describing her as someone who brings a splash of color and energy to any gathering. “Sara’s style is as loud as her personality—she loves bold colors and funky nails. She’s always carrying a quirky bag, and her quirkiness is matched by her lively nature,” Orry said, highlighting Sara’s unique flair.

Interestingly, Orry also spoke about the more reserved side of Bollywood, mentioning Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter. “Navya is the quietest at parties,” Orry noted, adding that she often slips in and out of events without drawing much attention, sometimes only being noticed through paparazzi shots the next day.

Adding a humorous twist, Orry admitted to being a bit of a flirt at parties, often jokingly flirting with inanimate objects like walls and plants. He even shared a funny incident where he accidentally flirted with someone’s mom at a bar, leaving everyone in splits.

Recently, Orry was spotted with Anant Ambani during wedding festivities, sharing playful moments that captured their close bond. In one picture, Anant and Orry posed with Anant’s signature hand pose, while in another, they were seen in a light-hearted moment with Anant playfully touching Orry’s nose.