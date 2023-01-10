Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s current home in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who will represent Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr is staying in the Four Seasons Hotel which is in the Kingdom Suite. Ronaldo has joined Al- Nassar for a record fee of Rs 1,700 crore per year.

The suite where Ronaldo is staying has 17 rooms and it reportedly costs Rs 2.5 crore per month in Riyadh. He is accompanied by partner Georgina Rodriguez and five children. Ronaldo will stay here until he find a permanent place to live in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom Tower is one of tallest buildings in the Middle East.

According to the Gulf News, ”The suite boasts unparalleled views of Riyadh and spans the 48th and 50th floors of the hotel, with a soaring living room, a private office, a dining room and a media room.” The hotel will also offer Portuguese star the best Chinese, Japanese and Middle East dishes.

Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al Nassr but was at a VIP box at the Mrsool Stadium to watch them beat Al Ta’ee 2-0 on Friday.

When asked about his new journey he has embarked on , Ronaldo said, “I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge.”