Inside video of Munawar Faruqui's private party goes viral
Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui is riding high on joy after clinching victory in Bigg Boss 17, the controversial reality show that concluded on January 28. He defeated the other four finalists — Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettety, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar to grab the coveted trophy.

Munawar has been celebrating his huge victory ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. Several visuals of him celebrating with industry friends have been circulating online every day.

And now, videos and photos of the BB 17 winner from a recent private party have gone viral on social media. In one viral video, Munawar Faruqui can be seen joyously dancing with close friends Karan Kundrra and Faisal Shaikh to iconic tunes like Senorita and Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din. The footage also captures Munawar cutting cakes and expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported him.

Soon after he won the show, Munawar took his trophy to Dongri, where he was met with an overwhelming reception from thousands of enthusiastic fans.

Munawar Faruqui’s triumph not only earned him the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy but also a substantial cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a brand-new car. Throughout his more than 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house, Munawar won hearts not only with his strategic gameplay but also with his resilience in navigating emotional and personal challenges.

