Hyderabad: The excitement is building as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially announced their wedding on Instagram! Fans are thrilled as the couple, affectionately called VIROSH by their followers, shared that their wedding will take place in Udaipur. The couple’s announcement has gone viral, and everyone is eager to know more about the grand event.

According to NDTV, The Mementos by ITC is the chosen venue for this intimate wedding. Located 25 kilometres away from Udaipur, in the peaceful Aravalli Hills, this hotel is known for its privacy, making it the perfect location for a private and exclusive wedding. The couple’s fans are excited to see their favourite stars tie the knot at such a beautiful and secluded venue.

Wedding Plans: Three Days of Celebrations

The wedding will be celebrated over three days. The pre-wedding events will start on February 24, 2026, with a Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. This will be followed by a Haldi ceremony on February 25, 2026. Finally, on February 26, 2026, the couple will officially get married. The guest list is expected to be small, with around 100 guests, including close family, friends, and some politicians and film directors.

ITC Mementos Udaipur: A Luxurious Wedding Venue

The wedding will take place at The Mementos by ITC, a luxury hotel located in the Aravalli Hills. The venue has 117 private villas and features both a river and a lake, providing a beautiful and peaceful environment for the celebration. It also has its own helipad, making it a highly exclusive and private location.

Costs and Luxury at the Venue

The Mementos by ITC is a high-end venue, and the cost of hosting a wedding there is expected to be quite expensive. The property’s stunning location and luxurious services come at a premium. The villa rooms at the hotel cost around Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 30,000 per night, while the suites are priced between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 75,000 per night. Although the exact cost of the wedding isn’t known, hosting a wedding at such a luxury venue typically runs into several crores, which includes security, luxury services, and transport.

Image Source: Mementos By ITC Hotels- Ekaaya Udaipur (Instagram)

Security and Privacy

To ensure the safety and privacy of the couple and their guests, security at Udaipur Airport has been increased. Rashmika and Vijay are expected to arrive on a commercial flight, travelling with about 50 close guests. The wedding is a private affair, and while major film stars are not expected to attend, some politicians and directors will be part of the event.