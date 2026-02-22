Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna announce their wedding on Insta

Hyderabad: And the wait is over! After years of speculation, Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially confirmed their relationship and announced their wedding on Instagram, delighting fans across social media.

The couple revealed that their big day will be called “The Wedding of VIROSH”, a name inspired by their fans, who coined the portmanteau years ago by blending their names. What began as a fan-made tag has now become the official title of their union.

In a heartfelt note shared on their stories, Vijay and Rashmika thanked supporters for the love they have received over the years. They wrote that the name “VIROSH” belongs to their fans and symbolises the bond that grew with their constant encouragement. “You gave us a name with so much love,” the couple said, adding that their wedding is dedicated to the people who stood by them throughout their journey.

Finally happening! 💍#Virosh is official as Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda announce their wedding.



After endless rumours, the wait is over ❤️#RashmikaMandanna #VijayDeverakonda #CelebrityWedding pic.twitter.com/lZxACfDy2m — Icon News (@IconNews247) February 22, 2026

The wedding functions are planned over three days. The haldi ceremony will take place on February 24, followed by the sangeet ceremony on February 25, and the wedding on February 26. The venue is said to be a secluded hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur, most likely The Mementos by ITC Hotels, chosen for its privacy and serene surroundings.

While the wedding itself will be low-key, a grand reception is planned in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna, starting from 7:00 pm onwards. Several celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood are expected to attend, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see Vijay and Rashmika as bride and groom!