Hyderabad: With just a week to go, wedding buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is growing louder by the day. While the couple has kept details of their big day under wraps, the internet is already flooded with speculation. The excitement peaked after a paparazzi video showed Vijay’s Hyderabad home glowing with decorative lights, hinting that wedding celebrations are about to begin.

According to reports, the couple will tie the knot in the scenic city of Udaipur. They reportedly got engaged in October 2025, a development confirmed by HT and NDTV.

Vijay and Rashmika are said to be heading to Udaipur on February 23 for their pre-wedding ceremonies.

Haldi ceremony: February 24

Sangeet ceremony: February 25

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

The wedding is reportedly scheduled for February 26 and will be a private affair attended only by close family and friends. Sources suggest the ceremony will take place at a hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur, most likely at The Mementos by ITC Hotels, chosen for its secluded location and privacy.

3. Hyderabad reception

A grand reception is planned in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 7:00 pm onwards at Taj Krishna. Several celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood are expected to attend, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s reception details (Instagram)

Vijay, Rashmika’s love story from reel to real

Vijay and Rashmika first won hearts with their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Over the years, their bond reportedly grew from friendship into love. Though they long maintained that they were “just friends,” Rashmika has often described Vijay as a “blessing” in her life who helped her heal emotionally.

With wedding lights already shining at Vijay’s Jubilee Hills home, fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to make it official.