Hyderabad: First video from Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika’s wedding

Hyderabad: A video circulating on Instagram shows gleaming lights and decorations at actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence in Jubilee Hills and now fans are convinced that the set-up is linked to his impending wedding.

While the actor himself hasn’t confirmed any specifics, the timing could hardly be more exciting as speculation around his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna reaches a fever pitch.

Vijay Deverakonda’s house decked up for wedding

Amid growing wedding buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, their alleged wedding invitation card has also gone viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. The circulating invite claims that the couple will tie the knot on February 26, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

The viral invite reads: “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

It further states: “As we begin this new chapter- celebrating and creating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us. We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception.”

The message concludes with: “We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

A wedding invitation card allegedly for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral on social media it suggests they will tie the knot on February 26, 2026 in an intimate ceremony.

The same card includes a reception invitation for March 4, 2026… pic.twitter.com/A1z6Xt0fJd — KUMAR RANJAN (@RanjanK7294) February 16, 2026

Vijay, Rashmika’s reception

The reception details mentioned on the invite are as follows:

Wednesday, 04 March, 2026

7:00 PM onwards

Taj Krishna

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Their lovestory

Rashmika and Vijay, who won hearts with their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are believed to have transitioned from close friends to life partners over the years. Though they maintained a “just friends” stance for a long time despite frequent vacations together and social media hints. Rashmika has also described Vijay as a “blessing” in her life who helped her heal from past emotional pain.

Hindustan Times and NDTV have also confirmed that the couple held a private engagement ceremony in October 2025.