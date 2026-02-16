Reception at Taj Krishna? Vijay, Rashmika’s wedding card breaks internet

The viral invite claims that the couple will tie the knot on February 26, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2026 4:19 pm IST|   Updated: 16th February 2026 4:21 pm IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's reception details
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's reception details (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Amid growing wedding buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, their alleged wedding invitation card has gone viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. The circulating invite claims that the couple will tie the knot on February 26, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

The viral invite reads: “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

It further states: “As we begin this new chapter- celebrating and creating memories around our union- it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us. We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception.”

The reception details mentioned on the invite are as follows:

  • Wednesday, 04 March, 2026
  • 7:00 PM onwards
  • Taj Krishna
  • Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

The message concludes with: “We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

While the invite has sparked massive excitement online, there has been no official confirmation from either Vijay Deverakonda or Rashmika Mandanna regarding the authenticity of the card. Fans, however, are already counting down the days and eagerly awaiting an announcement from the couple.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda relationship

Rashmika and Vijay, who won hearts with their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are believed to have transitioned from close friends to life partners over the years. Though they maintained a “just friends” stance for a long time despite frequent vacations together and social media hints.

Tollywood
Vijay Deverakonda. and Rashmika Mandanna

Hindustan Times and NDTV have also confirmed that the couple held a private engagement ceremony in October 2025.

Rashmika has previously described Vijay as a “blessing” in her life who helped her heal from past emotional pain. The duo is now widely speculated to be getting married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, making this one of the most awaited celebrity weddings of the year.

