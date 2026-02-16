Vijay-Rashmika’s wedding: Hyd reception rumoured guest list

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got secretly engaged in October 2025

Guests attending Vijay and Rashmika's wedding event, with joyful moments captured.
The image shows wedding attendees, including a bride and groom, and celebrity guests celebrating the wedding.

Hyderabad: Fans are going gaga as wedding buzz around Tollywood’s most loved couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continues to grow louder. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony in the picturesque city of Udaipur.

While both Vijay and Rashmika have remained tight-lipped about the venue and wedding preparations, shutterbugs and social media sleuths seem to be adding fuel to the chatter.

Now, their wedding guest list has gone viral, with fans eagerly speculating about who will attend the big day.

Vijay Deverakonda invites CM Revanth Reddy?

Adding further intrigue is Vijay Deverakonda’s recent meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, which instantly triggered discussions about invitations and high-profile guests.

Vijay Deverakonda meets Revanth Reddy (Image Source: X)

Rumoured wedding guest list

Although the wedding itself is expected to be an intimate affair, reports suggest that a grand reception is being planned in Hyderabad on March 4 at a popular convention centre. The celebration is expected to be a star-studded gathering, bringing together top names from South Indian cinema, Bollywood, and even political circles.

According to viral reports, the guest list is likely to include close friends and industry bigwigs such as —

  • Allu Arjun
  • Director Sukumar
  • Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga
  • Salman Khan
  • Vicky Kaushal
  • Karan Johar
  • Kriti Sanon
  • Shahid Kapoor, among others.

Veteran stars Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu are also expected to be part of the celebrations. Other names doing the rounds include Dulquer Salmaan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Advani, all of whom share close ties with either Vijay or Rashmika.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

For the unversed, reports from NDTV and Hindustan Times claim that the couple got secretly engaged in October 2025 and have been planning their wedding away from the public eye. With the date nearing, fans can’t wait to see Vijay and Rashmika as bride and groom.

