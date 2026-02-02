Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to be among the most talked-about pairs in Tollywood, keeping fans eagerly hooked on every update about their personal lives. With wedding rumours doing the rounds, admirers are keen to know everything, from a possible date and venue to what the duo might wear on their big day.

Social media is abuzz with speculation, and fans are waiting with bated breath for an official word from the stars.

The wedding rumours reached a peak when videos from Udaipur’s City Palace went viral last weekend. Influencers claimed that wedding decorations were being set up for Vijay and Rashmika’s marriage, which was believed to be scheduled for February 2, 2026.

Now, according to a fresh report by Filmfare, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are now set to tie the knot on February 26, not February 2 as previously speculated. The couple is said to have chosen an iconic palace in Udaipur as their wedding venue, and the report confirms this as the official date.

The couple is reportedly keen on maintaining complete privacy. Only close family members, relatives, and a few friends from the film industry are expected to attend. Media coverage will not be allowed at the venue, and strict security arrangements are said to be in place to avoid photo leaks.

Reception in Hyderabad

After the wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are likely to host a grand reception in Hyderabad. The event is expected to be attended by several celebrities and prominent members of the Telugu film industry.

Vijay, Rashmika Engagement

In October 2025, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got secretly engaged at former’s residence in Hyderabad. The ceremony was said to be a private affair attended only by close family members. Though neither Vijay nor Rashmika shared any pictures, fans noticed rings on their fingers in later appearances, adding fuel to the engagement buzz. Vijay’s team confirmed the engagement to HT.

Despite the strong buzz, the couple has not officially confirmed their wedding date. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Vijay and Rashmika to break the silence and share the happy news themselves.