Hyderabad: Ending months of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna has finally confirmed her wedding with longtime beau and actor Vijay Deverakonda. The much-loved couple is set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in the royal city of Udaipur, putting an end to all rumours surrounding their relationship.

What Rashmika Mandanna said

The confirmation came after Bollywood Hungama reached out to Rashmika with a congratulatory message on her wedding. The actress responded with a warm “Thank you” accompanied by a smiley emoji, subtly confirming the big news.

It is being said that the couple has chosen to keep their wedding an intimate affair, with no formal invitations extended to members of the Telugu or Hindi film industries. The ceremony will reportedly be attended only by close family and friends followed by a star-studded reception in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika

According to reports, both actors have taken a brief break from their professional commitments to focus on their wedding festivities. However, Rashmika, who currently has a packed work schedule, is expected to resume shooting shortly after the celebrations.

Interestingly, prior to the wedding, the couple is also scheduled to shoot for an advertisement together, fulfilling a professional commitment before embarking on their new journey.

The wedding functions are planned over three days. The haldi ceremony will take place on February 24, followed by the sangeet ceremony on February 25, and the wedding on February 26. The venue is said to be a secluded hill resort on the outskirts of Udaipur, most likely The Mementos by ITC Hotels, chosen for its privacy and serene surroundings.

While the wedding itself will be low-key, a grand reception is planned in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna, starting from 7:00 pm onwards. Several celebrities from Tollywood and Bollywood are expected to attend, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see Vijay and Rashmika as bride and groom, making this one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year.