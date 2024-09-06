Inspiring stories of courage of Indian players emerging from Paralympic Games

Tales of great heroism and courage are emerging from the ongoing Paralympics Games 2024 in Paris. One such story is that of Sunder Singh Gurjar who bagged a bronze medal in the javelin throw competitions in the F46 category. The 28-year-old from Rajasthan was a healthy and fit young man. He was a good sportsman and excelled at several events such as javelin, shot put, and discus throw.

Till 2015 he was competing in events as a fully abled athlete. In one event, Neeraj Chopra had seen his prowess and praised him as being a very talented and strong youngster who would do well in the sport.

Like many other promising young athletes, he too nurtured dreams of becoming a national champion. But his hopes were shattered when one day, while he was working in his farm, a heavy structure of the roof came crashing down on him and crushed his left arm. He was rushed to hospital where the doctors had no other alternative but to amputate his arm near the wrist because it was badly mangled.

He overcame sorrow

For many months the youngster struggled mentally with this tragedy that had befallen him. From being a fully fit man he had become a one-armed person. But then from deep inside arose courage and the will to fight once again. He overcame his sorrow and began taking part in Paralympic events.

His throwing skills had not deserted him and he began winning competitions once more. Last year at the Asian Para Games he created a world record with a throw of 68.60 metres. This year in Paris, he took the bronze medal by chalking up a distance of 64.96 meters. He had won the bronze in the earlier Paralympics too. So this was his second medal. The multiple victories that he has achieved in his career, have fetched him an Arjuna Award from the Indian government.

Avani Lekhara’s tenacity

Avani Lekhara (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media)

Another competitor Avani Lekhara has become something of a celebrity after winning her second gold medal. A horrific car accident in 2012, when she was only 11 years old, left her with complete paraplegia. She lost the use of her lower limbs. But to take her mind off her devastating injury, her father encouraged her to take up sports like archery in which she had to use only her arms.

Following her father’s advice she did take up archery but later shifted to shooting which she liked better. She hit the bull’s eye right away and won the gold medal in the 10-metre air rifle shooting event of the 2020 Paralympics. Not willing to rest on her laurels, she kept practicing hard and was rewarded with another gold in Paris 2024. She is not just a good shooter. She studies law at Rajasthan University and is preparing for a career in law.

Sheetal Devi’s determination

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents Arjuna Award to para-archer Sheetal Devi during the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Sheetal Devi was born in 2007 with a medical condition known as phocomelia which meant that she had no arms. But she was determined to be good at sports. She took up archery and used only her legs and feet. She figured out a way to hold the bow with one foot and pull back the string with her.

When she displayed her talent at hitting the bull’s-eye with her unusual method, the Indian Army took up her case and funded her further training. In Paris, she justified their faith by winning the bronze medal. Her feats drew worldwide attention and many athletes from different countries lauded her achievement.

Kapil Parmar almost lost his life

Visually impaired Kapil Parmar gave India its first medal in judo. When he was nine years old, he was accidentally electrocuted when he went to fetch water from a well. The child was discovered in an unconscious state and brought to the hospital by passersby. For six months the little boy was in a coma before making a slow and painful recovery but his eyesight never returned to normal.

However he was determined to develop his strength and took up judo. He worked extremely hard and achieved so much success that he snapped up a bronze medal in his first Paralympics Games in Paris.

Every participant in the Games has a tale of struggle, sacrifice, and conquest behind them. A total of 84 para-athletes from India are taking part in the games. This time in Paris, India has already won more medals than it had ever done earlier.

Symbols of India’s indomitable spirit

India’s para-athletes have proved the truth of the saying that where there is a will there’s a way. Struggles, misfortunes, and difficulties are a part of life’s journey. Finding the courage to overcome these adversities is what separates great people from the ordinary. Today our para athletes stand as symbols of India’s indomitable fighting spirit and courage.