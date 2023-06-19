Instagram profiles of all Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Mumbai: As the latest season of this highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss OTT unfolds, fans are eager to stay updated with the latest happenings and follow their favorite contestants’ journeys.

If you’re looking to get an insider’s view of the housemates’ lives, their personalities, and their daily adventures, then look no further. We have compiled a list of Instagram pages of all the contestants of this season to make it easier for you to connect with them on social media.

From the most popular to the rising stars, these Insta profiles will you a provide a glimpse into the lives the contestants as they compete for BB OTT 2 title. Check them out below.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Instagram Accounts

1. Pooja Bhatt

2. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan



3. Puneet Superstar (evicted)



4. Palak Purswani



5. Avinash Sachdev

6. Manisha Rani

7. Jiya Shankar

8. Jad Hadid

9. Falaq Naaz

10. Cyrus Broacha

11. Bebika Dhurve

12. Akanksha Puri

13. Aaliya Siddiqui

