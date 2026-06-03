Hyderabad: If you have been scrolling through Instagram lately, you may have come across discussions about the mysterious account called ‘@moapies’. Despite being a private account, it has become one of the most talked-about profiles on social media. The reason is simple. The account shows more than 28.7 million posts, a number that has left internet users shocked and curious.

Why Is the Moapies Instagram Account Going Viral?

The account is private, which means nobody can see its content without getting their follow request approved. It has around 79,000 followers and follows only a handful of accounts. Its bio reads, “Tag me in the post you found me to get accepted.”

This unusual setup, combined with its massive post count, has turned Moapies into a viral mystery. Social media users are creating reels, posts, and videos trying to uncover the truth behind the account.

Is It Really Possible to Post 28.7 Million?

The biggest question people are asking is whether such a number is even possible.

Reports suggest the account was created in March 2019. If we calculate the numbers, 28.7 million posts spread across roughly seven years would mean:

Around 10,800 posts every day

About 450 posts every hour

Nearly one post every 8 seconds, continuously for years

For a normal person, this would be practically impossible. Even for a team, maintaining such a pace without interruption would be extremely difficult.

What Could Be the Real Reason Behind It?

Many social media experts believe the account may be powered by automated systems or bots. Others think it could be used as a private archive, data storage system, or large-scale content backup.

There are also theories that the huge post count could be the result of a technical glitch or an unusual Instagram feature being exploited. Since the account remains private, nobody knows exactly what is being posted.

Has Anyone Seen the Content?

A few users claim their follow requests were briefly accepted. According to them, the posts contained strange captions and unusual content. However, no verified explanation has emerged so far.