Install Phule’s statue in Telangana Assembly: Kavitha asks Congress govt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and founder of Bharat Jagruthi, K Kavitha demanded that a statue of anti-caste reformer Jyotirao Phule be installed on the premises of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

She also sought support from all political parties for this initiative and demanded that Phule’s life history be included in high school curricula.

A round-table conference organized by her on Friday, January 26, reached a consensus to urge the state government to place a statue of Jyotirao Phule on the grounds of the State Legislative Assembly.

Kavitha further urged the state government to install Phule’s statue by April 11, which marks the social reformer’s birth anniversary.

Additionally, she has been advocating for the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Phule and the organization of a maha dharna to push the central government for various other measures related to the welfare of BCs (Backward Classes)