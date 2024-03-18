‘Insulting Savarkar-ji for politics wrong’: Grandson of VDS rips into Rahul

Mumbai: Lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statements against nationalist poet and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, his grandson Ranjit Savarkar on Sunday said the former has been repeatedly hurling insults at the late saffron ideologue for his ‘political gain’.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Veer Savarkar’s grandson said, “This has been an old habit of the Congress (to berate the nationalist poet). I recall Uddhav Thackeray saying in 2019, Uddhav Thackeray that Rahul Gandhi should be beaten with shoes for insulting Savarkar-ji.”

“However, he, as well as other leaders in the INDIA bloc, have continued to make indecorous and insulting remarks about my grandfather. However, the public reaction to these statements has already been seen in Maharashtra. The people of the state have been showing a growing opposition to the Congress,” he added.

Interestingly, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, who is a key partner in the INDIA bloc of which the Congress is also a part, has made no secret of his misgivings over public statements by Rahul against Veer Savarkar.

While saying that the Congress MP wouldn’t dare berate Savarkar in Maharashtra again, considering the people’s response to previous statements, his grandson added, “Rahul’s mindset about Savarkar-ji has not been changed yet. Even today, he regards him in a negative light.”

Taking a swipe at the Uddhav faction of the Sena, Ranjit Savarkar said, “Despite Rahul continuing to make disrespectful and disparaging remarks against Savarkar-ji, those (Uddhav) who in 2019 said he should be beaten with shoes, are now standing with him at the Shiv Tirth where (Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray’s samadhi (memorial site) was raised.”

Adding that such remarks against the nationalist poet and freedom fighter were being made with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Savarkar’s grandson added, “Insulting Savarkar-ji for politics is wrong and the people will give a betting reply.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Maharashtra leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ last year, Rahul claimed Savarkar, during his incarceration under British rule, wrote to the colonial masters pleading for clemency.

Frowning at the statement, Uddhav cautioned the Congress leader against publicly belittling the saffron ideologue saying demeaning Savarkar, whom his party idolises, could break the Opposition alliance.