Intense evening showers throw life out of gear in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rain and thunderstorms continued to lash Hyderabad city on Wednesday evening, June 5, throwing normal life out of gear.

The brief but intense showers caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas, inconveniencing commuters. The traffic remained disrupted for hours in many parts of the city.

Wednesday evening's heavy rain, coupled with strong winds and thunderstorms, caught commuters off guard in #Hyderabad's IT hub, leading to sudden waterlogging and traffic congestion during rush hour.#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/16I8LVBsqD — Glint Insights Media (@GlintInsights) June 5, 2024

According to an Indian Metrological Department, Hyderabad and the surrounding areas might experience “generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain coupled with thunder and winds upto 40 kmph towards evening or night.”

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday, June 5, were 36.1 degrees Celsius and 24.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has predicted possibility of rain in the Charminar, Khairthabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secundrabad, and Serilingampally zones.

#5JUNE 6PM⚠️



No Stopping in Rains For next 1Hr in West & South #Hyderabad ⛈️⚠️



Plan Accordingly!! pic.twitter.com/YDrsLSUL0M — Hyderabad Rains (@Hyderabadrains) June 5, 2024

Furthermore, various parts of Telangana, such as Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Hyderabad, Jagital, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal Malkajigiri, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sirsilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagir are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightening and gusty winds from June 6 to June 9.

GHMC has issued a helpline number for rain-related incidents and to request assistance. Citizens can contact the unit via their official social media accounts or by phone at the hotline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500.