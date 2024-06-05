Intense evening showers throw life out of gear in Hyderabad

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday, June 5, were 36.1 degrees Celsius and 24.6 degrees Celsius, respectively

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th June 2024 7:17 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Rain and thunderstorms continued to lash Hyderabad city on Wednesday evening, June 5, throwing normal life out of gear. 

The brief but intense showers caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas, inconveniencing commuters. The traffic remained disrupted for hours in many parts of the city.

According to an Indian Metrological Department, Hyderabad and the surrounding areas might experience “generally cloudy skies, light to moderate rain coupled with thunder and winds upto 40 kmph towards evening or night.” 

The IMD has predicted possibility of rain in the Charminar, Khairthabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secundrabad, and Serilingampally zones.

Furthermore, various parts of Telangana, such as Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, Hyderabad, Jagital, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal Malkajigiri, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sirsilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagir are expected to experience moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightening and gusty winds from June 6 to June 9. 

GHMC has issued a helpline number for rain-related incidents and to request assistance. Citizens can contact the unit via their official social media accounts or by phone at the hotline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500.

