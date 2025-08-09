Intense, scattered rains to hit parts of Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rains in the next few hours on Saturday, August 9, in some areas of the city, mainly Patancheru, Serlingampally, Qutubullapur, Chandanagar, Gajularamaram, Alwal and nearby localities, as cloud mass is moving in from the north.

Weather expert and T Balaji further noted that heavy overnight showers struck southern Telangana districts of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Narayanpet with light rain persisting for nearly an hour during the early hours of the morning.

Heavy showers are also predicted in Sangareddy, Medak, areas of Vikarabad and Kamareddy over the next two hours.

Rains prediction in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, Balaji stated that only the north-western localities of Patancheru, Lingampally, Beeramguda and Ameenpur will experience heavy storms till before noon, and the rest of the city will be dry.

During the afternoon until night, there will be scattered heavy thunderstorms in the city.

Telangana weather on Saturday

As of Saturday morning, Sangareddy, Medak and Vikarabad were already experiencing intense storms, which are likely to spread to Kamareddy and Siddipet districts.

Scattered but heavy thunderstorms are predicted in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jangaon, Warangal and Mulugu during the afternoon and night, and the remaining districts could have isolated storms.

Balaji cautioned localised heavy rain in a few places and asked the people to stay cautious for sudden weather fluctuations.