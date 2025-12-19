Intermediate students thrash Class 9 boy in govt school in Telangana

The incident occurred at the Tribal Welfare Residential School and College (Boys) at Narsampet mandal.

A student addresses the media after the incident in Warangal
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a government school in Telangana’s Warangal district on Thursday, December 18, when intermediate students allegedly thrashed a boy studying in Class 9, the police said.

The incident occurred at the state government-run Tribal Welfare Residential School and College (Boys) at Narsampet mandal. An argument between the students reportedly turned violent and the hostel warden was not there at the time of the incident to douse the situation, the police said.

The victim, Deepak, fell unconscious and was taken to a government hospital in Narsampet for treatment. Two other students were injured in the attack. Parents expressed concern over the lack of supervision regarding the safety of students in the hostel.

The exact reasons for the clash were yet to be determined, and authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause, the police said. Students, speaking to the media, alleged that the intermediate students had been targeting them without any reason.

A video shared on social media showed students carrying Deepak in their arms, while some other students were seen in torn clothes. “The first year students started the fight, we don’t know why they attacked us,” the students said.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Narsampet police said that a complaint is yet to be registered in the incident.

